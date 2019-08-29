Lawyer unable to confirm Sentsov's transfer to Moscow

The defense team for Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, who was convicted in Russia, does not yet have any information confirming that Sentsov has been transferred to the Lefortovo detention center in Moscow.

"Lawyer Dmitry Dinze doesn't yet confirm information that Oleh Sentsov has been transported from Labytnangi. He was still there just a few days ago and was receiving letters. However, he could have been transported within one day by air," Agora human rights group head Pavel Chikov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Several Telegram channels reported earlier that Sentsov had been transferred to Moscow from the penitentiary in the town of Labytnangi in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. According to several media reports, Sentsov would be exchanged as part of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.

In August 2015, the North Caucasus District Military Court in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don gave Sentsov, who was detained in Crimea in 2014, a 20-year sentence in a high-security penitentiary for plotting a terrorist act.