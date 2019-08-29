Facts

10:42 29.08.2019

Lawyer unable to confirm Sentsov's transfer to Moscow

1 min read
Lawyer unable to confirm Sentsov's transfer to Moscow

The defense team for Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, who was convicted in Russia, does not yet have any information confirming that Sentsov has been transferred to the Lefortovo detention center in Moscow.

"Lawyer Dmitry Dinze doesn't yet confirm information that Oleh Sentsov has been transported from Labytnangi. He was still there just a few days ago and was receiving letters. However, he could have been transported within one day by air," Agora human rights group head Pavel Chikov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Several Telegram channels reported earlier that Sentsov had been transferred to Moscow from the penitentiary in the town of Labytnangi in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. According to several media reports, Sentsov would be exchanged as part of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.

In August 2015, the North Caucasus District Military Court in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don gave Sentsov, who was detained in Crimea in 2014, a 20-year sentence in a high-security penitentiary for plotting a terrorist act.

Tags: #sentsov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:21 29.08.2019
Ukraine, Russia continue discussing captives swap, decision regarding Sentsov pending – Medvedchuk

Ukraine, Russia continue discussing captives swap, decision regarding Sentsov pending – Medvedchuk

11:16 29.08.2019
Sentsov transferred to Butyrskaya prison - source in Moscow

Sentsov transferred to Butyrskaya prison - source in Moscow

10:47 19.07.2019
Zelensky: We are ready to swap Vyshinsky for Sentsov, but want all our detainees back

Zelensky: We are ready to swap Vyshinsky for Sentsov, but want all our detainees back

10:31 19.07.2019
Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

Zelensky's Office, in response to Russia's proposal, suggests releasing Vyshinsky and Sentsov simultaneously

15:32 13.07.2019
Ukraine expresses support for Sentsov on his birthday, again demands that Russia release him

Ukraine expresses support for Sentsov on his birthday, again demands that Russia release him

16:33 21.01.2019
Gerashchenko shares contents of letter from Sentsov

Gerashchenko shares contents of letter from Sentsov

11:03 11.01.2019
Sentsov finishes new novel, awaits publication of short stories, film based on his script – Iryna Gerashchenko

Sentsov finishes new novel, awaits publication of short stories, film based on his script – Iryna Gerashchenko

16:15 12.12.2018
Sentsov's cousin accepts Sakharov Prize in Strasbourg in his name

Sentsov's cousin accepts Sakharov Prize in Strasbourg in his name

13:35 10.12.2018
Sentsov to be transferred from infirmary to colony unit

Sentsov to be transferred from infirmary to colony unit

11:13 29.11.2018
Ukrainian ombudsman demands Russia provide documents on Sentsov's, Balukh's health

Ukrainian ombudsman demands Russia provide documents on Sentsov's, Balukh's health

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna MP Kondratiuk elected Rada deputy chairwoman

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

LATEST

Batkivschyna MP Kondratiuk elected Rada deputy chairwoman

Stefanchuk elected First Deputy Rada chairman of IX convocation

Five parliamentary factions, group For Future created in Rada

Candidacy of Andriy Zahorodniuk proposed to post of defense minister of Ukraine – MP from Servant of the People Yaremenko

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

Zelensky proposes Avakov to post of interior minister – MP from Servant of the People Pidlasa

Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

Arrival of Ukrainians held in Russia expected on Friday – MP Chiygoz

Lutsenko signs letter of resignation from post of prosecutor general

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD