Experts rate Zelensky 3.7 points on a scale of 1 to 10

An expert survey, titled "100 days of President Volodymyr Zelensky," conducted from August 19 to August 26 by Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation Fund was presented in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Some 51 experts were included in the study. They said Zelensky's main success in the first 100 days was the dissolution of the parliament and the further success of the Servant of the People Party in early parliamentary elections, which allowed the formation of a one-party majority.

Experts also noted the president's foreign policy efforts: first foreign trips, establishing contacts with leaders of the EU countries, Canada, a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Among the successes, Zelensky's initiatives on the peace process in Donbas are also mentioned, along with activation of the Minsk process, efforts to conduct negotiations in the "Normandy format," the issue of prisoner exchange.

To the president's failures, experts attribute individual staff appointments and appointments to government posts on the basis of personal acquaintance and loyalty, rather than professionalism. The same applies to the inclusion of people with an ambiguous reputation in the Servant of the People Party list.

Experts also note foreign policy failures - in particular, the lack of efforts to counteract the return of Russia to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the lack of initiative to tighten sanctions against Russia for not fulfilling the decision to release Ukrainian sailors and issuing passports in occupied Donbas.

Zelensky's style of behavior during public meetings in the regions and the ineffectiveness of the ceasefire in Donbas was already regarded as a failure.

Experts believe that Zelensky's main task is to confront Russian aggression by all diplomatic methods, including strengthening sanctions against Russia, preserving the "anti-Putin" coalition for the liberation of Donbas and Crimea, as well as Ukrainian political prisoners and captives.

For comparison, experts gave President Petro Poroshenko 6.3 points for his first 100 days, with his predecessor Viktor Yanukovych receiving 2.7 points. Yanukovych fled to Russia in early 2014.