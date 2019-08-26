Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

Ukraine's fifth president Petro Poroshenko has stated that currently attempts are being made to carry out attacks on the information space, in particular, attacks on the army, church and language.

"Unfortunately, we now have a huge number of attacks, including from the aggressor country in the information space. This is an element of a hybrid war," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukraine TV Channel.

According to him, now there is an attack on the army.

"In the conditions when parades are canceled, the level of social protection of Ukrainian military is reduced, which cannot be allowed, this is extremely dangerous," he said.

"An attack on the Ukrainian church. You see that law enforcement and judicial authorities have already joined this, in particular an attempt is being carried out to cancel the registration of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the only Ukrainian church. This cannot be allowed," Poroshenko said.

In addition, the Ukrainian language is attacked.

"The plans to abolish quotas, the law on language, the plans to introduce the second official language in certain regions are being voiced," he said.

"This will have devastating consequences for the state," Poroshenko stated.