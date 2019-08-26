Facts

13:38 26.08.2019

Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

1 min read
Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

Ukraine's fifth president Petro Poroshenko has stated that currently attempts are being made to carry out attacks on the information space, in particular, attacks on the army, church and language.

"Unfortunately, we now have a huge number of attacks, including from the aggressor country in the information space. This is an element of a hybrid war," Poroshenko said in an interview with Ukraine TV Channel.

According to him, now there is an attack on the army.

"In the conditions when parades are canceled, the level of social protection of Ukrainian military is reduced, which cannot be allowed, this is extremely dangerous," he said.

"An attack on the Ukrainian church. You see that law enforcement and judicial authorities have already joined this, in particular an attempt is being carried out to cancel the registration of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the only Ukrainian church. This cannot be allowed," Poroshenko said.

In addition, the Ukrainian language is attacked.

"The plans to abolish quotas, the law on language, the plans to introduce the second official language in certain regions are being voiced," he said.

"This will have devastating consequences for the state," Poroshenko stated.

Tags: #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:21 22.08.2019
SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

11:54 22.08.2019
Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

11:12 21.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

09:36 14.08.2019
Court allows Poroshenko questioning with polygraph

Court allows Poroshenko questioning with polygraph

15:40 12.08.2019
Poroshenko: SBI biased in investigating cases opened upon Portnov's request

Poroshenko: SBI biased in investigating cases opened upon Portnov's request

15:12 12.08.2019
Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

15:12 12.08.2019
Poroshenko ready for polygraph test live on air, not within Bureau of Investigation walls

Poroshenko ready for polygraph test live on air, not within Bureau of Investigation walls

14:37 12.08.2019
Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

17:00 06.08.2019
Poroshenko always crossed border legally – European Solidarity Party press service

Poroshenko always crossed border legally – European Solidarity Party press service

12:39 06.08.2019
SBI says it is investigating Poroshenko's vacation in Maldives

SBI says it is investigating Poroshenko's vacation in Maldives

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

President hopes Day of Peace soon to come to Ukraine

LATEST

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Moskalkova returns to Moscow from Kyiv

Over 300,000 people cross demarcation line in Donbas over past week – Border Service

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

Journalist Yevhen Kyseliov will host program on Radio NV

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

Occupation forces three times violate ceasefire in Donbas since morning – JFO HQ

Zelensky says Crimea's and Donbas occupation comparable to two children grabbed by your neighbour

Zelensky grants citizenship of Ukraine to 11 foreign defenders of Donbas

President accepts congratulations on 28th anniversary of nation's independence from foreign leaders

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD