Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas over past day, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On August 22, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 13 times. The enemy fired on the positions of the JFO units with grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, sniper and small arms ... Over the past day, two of our troops were injured as a result of enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and sniper and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the villages of Vodiane, Novotroyitske, Bohdanivka, Lebedynske, Novoluhanske, Zaitseve, and Pivdenne came under attack.