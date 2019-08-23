Facts

12:34 23.08.2019

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 13 attacks on Ukrainian Army positions in Donbas over past day, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On August 22, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime 13 times. The enemy fired on the positions of the JFO units with grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns, sniper and small arms ... Over the past day, two of our troops were injured as a result of enemy shelling," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and sniper and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the villages of Vodiane, Novotroyitske, Bohdanivka, Lebedynske, Novoluhanske, Zaitseve, and Pivdenne came under attack.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:19 22.08.2019
Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

10:40 20.08.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, one Ukrainian military wounded – JFO HQ

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, one Ukrainian military wounded – JFO HQ

13:27 19.08.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded in enemy shelling in Donbas

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in enemy shelling in Donbas

10:10 19.08.2019
One serviceman killed, three injured accidental weapon discharge

One serviceman killed, three injured accidental weapon discharge

17:22 17.08.2019
27-year-old Italian citizen fighting against Ukrainian military in Donbas served suspicion notice

27-year-old Italian citizen fighting against Ukrainian military in Donbas served suspicion notice

14:45 17.08.2019
JFO HQ reports 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:39 17.08.2019
OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

OSCE SMM unable to set monitoring camera at Zolote-2 due to Russia-led militants

09:58 16.08.2019
Russian-led forces mount 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russian-led forces mount 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

10:45 15.08.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times in past 24 hours, one KIA reported – JFO HQ

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times in past 24 hours, one KIA reported – JFO HQ

13:48 14.08.2019
Russia-occupation fighters shell JFO positions in Donbas one time

Russia-occupation fighters shell JFO positions in Donbas one time

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

Moskalkova's visit expected in Kyiv – Russian embassy

Invitation of Russia to G7 meeting gives Russia a chance to change its destructive behavior

LATEST

Russian servicemen Odintsov and Baranov to be pardoned in Ukraine - lawyer

Zelensky practically working alone during his first 100 days as president - Kravchuk

Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

Zelensky asks Minsk for support - Lukashenko

Vyshinsky refuses to plead guilty, has not ask to be swapped

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Groysman sure Ukrainian flag to be raised above liberated Crimea and Donbas

Several candidates submitted for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation – Razumkov

Zerkal: Unlikely it will be possible to continue sanctions against Russia

No one will close down Veterans Ministry – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD