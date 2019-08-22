Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

Head of the Servant of the People Party, elected as an MP, Dmytro Razumkov, does not exclude the possibility that at the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation on August 29, deputies will consider the formation of the government.

"I'm not ready to answer this question yet, because I haven't discussed this issue with my colleagues, but I don't exclude it," Razumkov told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday, answering the question whether the issue of forming a government will be considered on August 29.

According to him, the agenda for August 29 has not yet been discussed at a meeting of the first preparatory group.