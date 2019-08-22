Facts

15:38 22.08.2019

Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

1 min read
Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

Head of the Servant of the People Party, elected as an MP, Dmytro Razumkov, does not exclude the possibility that at the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation on August 29, deputies will consider the formation of the government.

"I'm not ready to answer this question yet, because I haven't discussed this issue with my colleagues, but I don't exclude it," Razumkov told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday, answering the question whether the issue of forming a government will be considered on August 29.

According to him, the agenda for August 29 has not yet been discussed at a meeting of the first preparatory group.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #verkhovna_rada #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 22.08.2019
European Solidarity didn't submit candidacy for Rada deputy chairman, claims to head committees - Klympush-Tsintsadze

European Solidarity didn't submit candidacy for Rada deputy chairman, claims to head committees - Klympush-Tsintsadze

11:54 22.08.2019
Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

18:08 14.08.2019
President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

17:41 14.08.2019
Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

17:10 14.08.2019
Cabinet obliges recipients of international technical assistance to publish information about it

Cabinet obliges recipients of international technical assistance to publish information about it

16:49 14.08.2019
Government approves new version of PrivatBank's bylaws

Government approves new version of PrivatBank's bylaws

16:30 14.08.2019
Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

15:36 14.08.2019
Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

Cabinet amends mechanism of PSO in electricity market

15:08 14.08.2019
Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

13:42 14.08.2019
Govt approves short-term visa abolishment agreement with Commonwealth of Dominica

Govt approves short-term visa abolishment agreement with Commonwealth of Dominica

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Putin, Macron discussed prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine, but without concrete names - Peskov

Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

LATEST

Half of Ukrainians for first time since 2004 positive about developments in country

New Austrian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukrainian Deputy FM

Putin, Macron discussed prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine, but without concrete names - Peskov

Boris Johnson assures Zelensky he will confirm his position about inappropriateness of returning Russia to G7 at G7 summit in France

Hearing of appeal in Kernes case by Poltava appeal court scheduled for Aug 30

Over 450 Ukrainian law enforcement officers killed in Donbas since start of ATO

Support of referendum on Ukraine's independence as high today as it was before 1991 vote

Ukrainians divided over need for Ukraine to join NATO – poll

SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

Servant of People proposes Opposition Platform-For Life to name candidacy for post of deputy Rada chairman – MP Shufrych

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD