Valeriy Hrebeniuk to represent Ukraine in TCG political subgroup in Minsk

Valeriy Hrebeniuk has replaced Roman Bezsmertnyi as Ukraine's representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, Radio Liberty reported, citing Martin Sajdik, who represents the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the TCG.

Hrebeniuk was born in 1967. In 2008-2014 he served as Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa, and simultaneously to Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. In 2014 he was appointed the Ukrainian Security Service's diplomatic advisor on international law. He represented Ukraine in the European Committee of Experts on Terrorism (CODEXTER).