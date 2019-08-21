Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

David Arakhamia, who was elected as a parliamentarian from the Servant of the People Party in the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation, has said that the decision on his appointment as head of this faction would most likely be made on August 28.

"The recommendation has already been made. This will be decided at our party meeting ... on August 28, it seems we will have a preliminary meeting before we vote," he told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering a question about his possible appointment to position of the head of the Servant of the People faction.

Arakhamia also announced "very interesting" decisions at the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation on August 29.