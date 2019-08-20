Facts

13:10 20.08.2019

NCER ex-chief Vovk not intendeding to return to Ukraine for questioning in 'Rotterdam+ case'

Former head of the Ukraine's National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Dmytro Vovk has said he has no intention to return to Ukraine for questioning into the 'Rotterdam+ case' since has no trust to national judicial and law enforcement systems.

"I will answer by repeating what [Ukrainian businessman Ihor] Kolomoisky said. I am not ready to return while the head of the Presidential Office runs the NABU [National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine], SAPO [Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office] and the judicial system. Under President Zelensky, other people are in charge of the courts. I don't have connections with the 'Baryshivsky' or 'Solomiansky' courts. I don't my own [Presidential Office of Ukraine Head Andriy Bohdan or [NABU Director Artem] Sytnyk. Therefore, I prefer to stay in a country, where law and justice are not empty words. I would love to come to court, but I am not ready to participate in mock justice," Vovk said on Facebook.

Previously NABU director Artem Sytnyk called Vovk to defend himself personally, not via the social networks.

As reported, NCER at the end of April 2016 began using a new formula for determining tariffs for electricity for industrial users (Resolution No. 289 of March 3, 2016). The procedure, in particular, defined the price for coal according to the formula "price to the port of Rotterdam (API2) plus the cost of delivery to Ukraine)."

On August 8, NABU and SAPO notified six people of suspicion, including ex-head of the NCER Dmytro Vovk and ex-member of the commission Volodymyr Yevdokymov. The suspects are charged with abuse of official position committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons in order to obtain undue benefits for other legal entities contrary to the interests of the service, entailing grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). DTEK employees were also notified of suspicion.

On August 9, Sytnyk called on suspects to cooperate in the Rotterdam+ case investigation. He said many suspects are not located in Ukraine.

