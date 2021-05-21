Facts

15:23 21.05.2021

Rotterdam + case closed for fourth time, NABU to challenge SAPO prosecutor's decision

1 min read
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to challenge the decision of the Prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) to close the Rotterdam + case again.

"The decision of new senior of prosecutors' team Denys Demkiv to close the so-called Rotterdam + case on May 20, 2021 raises doubts about its objectivity. [...] NABU to challenge the decision to close the criminal proceeding against the SAPO acting head," NABU said on its Facebook page on Friday.

According to the statement, the decision to close the criminal proceeding was made outside office hours, without consulting the detectives or properly reviewing its materials.

"The fate of the Rotterdam + case must be decided by the court. This is the only way to investigate the completeness and persuasiveness of the evidence collected by NABU detectives and provide them with a fair assessment," the bureau said.

 

