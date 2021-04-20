ECHR to consider complaint of Kyiv's District Administrative Court head Vovk against NABU

Head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City Pavlo Vovk says the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) accepted his complaint against the actions of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) for consideration.

"The European Court of Human Rights accepted for consideration my complaint, filed in February of this year on violations of the Convention, committed by the actions of one de jure law enforcement and de facto law enforcement agency and started the appropriate communication. It should be noted that the ECHR is already a little familiar with the 'professional' actions and methods of work of NABU, about which the Grand Chamber of the ECHR made a decision back in July 2020. It is not at all in favor of the Ukrainian 'anti-corruption' agency," Vovk wrote on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, on August 11, 2020, NABU put on the wanted list of suspects who, acting within a criminal organization headed by the head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court, intended to seize state power by establishing control over the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, the High Council of Justice and the creation of artificial obstacles in their work.