AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has closed the case on possible violations of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) when setting a forecast of wholesale electricity market price in 2016-2017 (the so-called Rotterdam + formula case), the committee's press service said.

"The evidence collected in the case does not confirm the information that the actions of the commission on calculating the forecast of the wholesale market price in violation of the algorithm determined by the wholesale market price's procedure, by manually adjusting it for the previous settlement period, led to the provision of benefits to individual business entities or groups of business entities, which put them in a privileged position relative to competitors," the committee said.