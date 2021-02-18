New SAPO head must work with Rotterdam + formula case – prosecutor general

The new head of Ukraine's Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) must work with the so-called Rotterdam + formula case, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said in the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

"The new head of the SAPO must work with this case. [The new head] will be able to review the materials, review the procedural decisions of everyone, and understand how to act correctly, how to form a group correctly, as the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) twice answered the questions how it is possible to change the group and when it is not possible, and HACC determined this," Venediktova said, expressing her unwillingness to bear responsibility for future court verdicts in this case.