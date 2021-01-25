Facts

15:33 25.01.2021

Interpol rejects NABU's demands to declare NEURC ex-head Vovk wanted

1 min read
Interpol rejects NABU's demands to declare NEURC ex-head Vovk wanted

Interpol has rejected the demands of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to declare former head of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Dmytro Vovk on the wanted list.

"After almost a year and a half of consideration, today we received news from the headquarters of Interpol in Lyon, France – the decision to delete my data from the Interpol bases has come into force," he wrote on his Facebook page, attaching the relevant document of the international organization.

According to Vovk, Interpol called on all national police bureaus to ensure that national databases are updated and confirm that they do not have data on him.

As reported, at the end of April 2016, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine started applying a new procedure for the formation of the forecast of wholesale electricity market price, which affects the establishment of electricity tariffs for industrial consumers (resolution No.289 dated March 3, 2016). The procedure, in particular, determines the price of coal according to the formula "cost at the port of Rotterdam (API2) plus the cost of delivery to Ukraine."

Tags: #interpol #vovk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 23.12.2020
Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

15:24 01.09.2020
High Council of Justice rules to return Venediktova's petition to dismiss District Administrative Court's head Vovk

High Council of Justice rules to return Venediktova's petition to dismiss District Administrative Court's head Vovk

12:16 17.08.2020
Kyiv District Administrative Court head Vovk's interrogation didn't take place due to investigator's absence

Kyiv District Administrative Court head Vovk's interrogation didn't take place due to investigator's absence

14:20 15.08.2020
Venediktova signs inquiry to High Council of Justice for Vovk's temporary suspension as head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court

Venediktova signs inquiry to High Council of Justice for Vovk's temporary suspension as head of Kyiv's District Administrative Court

11:33 13.08.2020
PrivatBank petitions NABU on unlawful appointment of judge Vovk to case involving Surkis' offshore deposits

PrivatBank petitions NABU on unlawful appointment of judge Vovk to case involving Surkis' offshore deposits

16:44 02.03.2020
Interpol to review Russia's request to put on wanted list, arrest Aidar battalion first commander Melnychuk in Greece

Interpol to review Russia's request to put on wanted list, arrest Aidar battalion first commander Melnychuk in Greece

16:09 02.03.2020
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms detention of ex-volunteer battalion commander in Greece

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms detention of ex-volunteer battalion commander in Greece

11:36 05.09.2019
Court permits detention of ex-head of energy regulator Vovk in absentia

Court permits detention of ex-head of energy regulator Vovk in absentia

17:17 20.08.2019
High Council of Justice refuses to remove judge Vovk from duties

High Council of Justice refuses to remove judge Vovk from duties

16:46 20.08.2019
Court decides not to arrest ex-head of energy regulator in absentia – SAPO

Court decides not to arrest ex-head of energy regulator in absentia – SAPO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier wounded in Zolote area during enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

LATEST

Zelensky announces start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine on Feb

If decision made to return adaptive quarantine, changes to take effect in seven days – PM

Rada's leadership continues to suppress cases of button-pushing - Razumkov

Azerbaijan's daily growth of COVID-19 cases down by 80%

Ukraine and Israel plan to establish direct contacts between migration and border services – The Embassy

Office of Simple Solutions urges not to support bill that could prevent NABU from investigating top corruption

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

G7 Ambassadors present roadmap for judicial, anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine

SkyUp starts recruiting new aircrews

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD