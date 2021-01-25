Interpol rejects NABU's demands to declare NEURC ex-head Vovk wanted

Interpol has rejected the demands of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to declare former head of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Dmytro Vovk on the wanted list.

"After almost a year and a half of consideration, today we received news from the headquarters of Interpol in Lyon, France – the decision to delete my data from the Interpol bases has come into force," he wrote on his Facebook page, attaching the relevant document of the international organization.

According to Vovk, Interpol called on all national police bureaus to ensure that national databases are updated and confirm that they do not have data on him.

As reported, at the end of April 2016, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine started applying a new procedure for the formation of the forecast of wholesale electricity market price, which affects the establishment of electricity tariffs for industrial consumers (resolution No.289 dated March 3, 2016). The procedure, in particular, determines the price of coal according to the formula "cost at the port of Rotterdam (API2) plus the cost of delivery to Ukraine."