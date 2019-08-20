Education reform in Ukraine should be accelerated, expanded – World Bank

World Bank Country Director for Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova Satu Kahkonen believes that the reform of education in Ukraine should be accelerated and expanded.

In particular, Kahkonen said she welcomes the start of education reform in Ukraine and considers this to be a very positive step for the country, while noting the need for revitalization.

The reform is now at a good start and it is moving in the right direction, but despite the fact of working hard over the past year, education reform must be accelerated and expanded in order to get the results that we all were expecting, she said at the All-Ukrainian August Conference educational forum in Kyiv.

She noted that according to the analysis of education reform over the past year, Ukraine has six challenges that need to be addressed. In particular, according to the World Bank representative, Ukraine spends more on education reform than most European countries, but the results are lagging.

This means that the efficiency of spending on education should improve, the banker said.

She also noted inequality in the educational outcome at institutions of different status.

In addition, according to the World Bank, it is necessary to work with the professional status of teachers and the possibilities of their professional growth.