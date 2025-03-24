Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:11 24.03.2025

Health Ministry, World Bank launch new project to support healthcare transformation

2 min read
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the World Bank are launching a new project "Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investment in Efficiency" (THRIVE).

As the Health Ministry states on its website, the project is aimed at both financing the Program of Medical Guarantees and strengthening the human, technical and digital capacity of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), directly at the Health Ministry and healthcare facilities.

Within the project, in particular the government allocated UAH 207 million in grant funds for the development of the healthcare sector. In addition, the project gave Ukraine the opportunity to attract $220 million to the general fund of the 2024 state budget.

According to the Health Ministry, under previous projects implemented together with the World Bank, the country's healthcare facilities received modern high-precision equipment – CT and angiographs, a modern vaccine storage system was created under "cold chain" conditions, a comprehensive program was implemented to upgrade and replace outdated laboratory equipment at the regional level, special equipment was purchased for 17 regions for medical waste disinfection. The projects were also aimed at increasing the energy independence of healthcare facilities.

Currently, the Health Ministry and the World Bank continue to implement two major projects: Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination Project and additional funding for it for the systematic replacement of vaccine storage equipment in compliance with the "cold chain" conditions.

The implementation of the Health Enhancement and Lifesaving (HEAL) Ukraine Project is ongoing with funds from the World Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank. It provides for the supply of rehabilitation equipment to 198 healthcare facilities in 22 regions of Ukraine.

Tags: #health_ministry #world_bank #thrive

