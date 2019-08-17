Facts

14:27 17.08.2019

Wire ignition in switchboard considered among causes of fire in Odessa hotel

Wire ignition in switchboard considered among causes of fire in Odessa hotel

The police are considering ignition of fire in the wiring in the electrical panel as one of the versions of the causes of the fire at the Tokyo Star Hotel in Odesa, said Oleg Bekh, the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region.

"Now we are working on a version (...) that the main source of fire was coming from the switch room. The wiring is located in this room, which, according to preliminary investigators, could break out and a fire started from there," Bekh said at a meeting of the regional commission on issues of technological and environmental safety and emergency situations on Saturday.

In addition, he recalled that the versions of careless handling of fire and arson to conceal the commit murder are being checked.

As reported, in Odesa, in the early hours of Saturday, August 17, there was a fire in the Tokyo Star Hotel on 1 Vodoprovodna Street, killing eight people, and injuring another 10 people. According to the State Emergency Service, there are people in serious condition among the victims. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, four of the victims are in critical condition.

Two foreigners and a child are among the victims.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman instructed to immediately begin large-scale inspections of vacation spots for citizens, especially hotels and resorts.

Information on Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was entered in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

