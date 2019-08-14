CEC registers 82 MPs

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) at a meeting on August 14 registered 57 members of parliament (MP) elected at snap elections on July 21.

According to the CEC's press service, on August 14 some 32 parliamentarians were registered in the nationwide multi-member constituency, and 25 in single-member constituencies.

In the multi-member district, the commission registered six MPs from the Servant of the People Party, five from the Opposition Platform-For Life Party, 17 from Batkivschyna, and four from the European Solidarity Party.

In the single-member constituencies, the CEC registered 13 self-nominated MPs, nine from the Servant of the People Party, one representative from each of UKROP, United Center, and Nash Kray.