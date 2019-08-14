Facts

17:14 14.08.2019

CEC registers 82 MPs

1 min read
CEC registers 82 MPs

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) at a meeting on August 14 registered 57 members of parliament (MP) elected at snap elections on July 21.

According to the CEC's press service, on August 14 some 32 parliamentarians were registered in the nationwide multi-member constituency, and 25 in single-member constituencies.

In the multi-member district, the commission registered six MPs from the Servant of the People Party, five from the Opposition Platform-For Life Party, 17 from Batkivschyna, and four from the European Solidarity Party.

In the single-member constituencies, the CEC registered 13 self-nominated MPs, nine from the Servant of the People Party, one representative from each of UKROP, United Center, and Nash Kray.

Tags: #cec #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:46 08.08.2019
Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

13:21 05.08.2019
Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

18:26 02.08.2019
Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

17:38 01.08.2019
Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

Consideration of claims in court on problem electoral districts may affect voting results

13:01 01.08.2019
CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

CEC head Slipachuk hopes final results of parliamentary elections to be announced by Aug 5

10:46 31.07.2019
Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

Servant of the People, Sharij Party most supported by young people, Opposition Bloc by pensioners – National Exit Poll

12:10 30.07.2019
Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

12:02 30.07.2019
CEC accepts original protocols from, all 199 district commissions

CEC accepts original protocols from, all 199 district commissions

11:32 30.07.2019
Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

Poroshenko vows not to fight for any positions

11:05 30.07.2019
Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

Avakov denies Poroshenko's charges that police worked against his party during elections

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

Merkel: cooperation with Russia will be limited until Minsk agreements implemented

Zelensky and Netanyahu will hold talks in Kyiv on Aug 19

Dynamo FC fires Khatskevich, his coaching team

LATEST

Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

Merkel: cooperation with Russia will be limited until Minsk agreements implemented

Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

Zelensky and Netanyahu will hold talks in Kyiv on Aug 19

Zelensky not planning to meet with Macron soon

Servant of People has not yet received official proposals on formation of coalition – MP Razumkov

Petition to annul budget financing of political parties reaches required 25,000 signatures

Dynamo FC fires Khatskevich, his coaching team

Zelensky could visit Japan in Oct

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD