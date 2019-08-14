Dynamo FC fires Khatskevich, his coaching team

The Dynamo FC (Kyiv) has terminated cooperation with head coach Alyaksandr Khatskevich.

"Together with him, the entire coaching team of the first team was dismissed. FC Dynamo (Kyiv) thanks Alyaksandr Khatskevich and his assistants for the work carried out for more than two years and wishes success in future activities," the club said on its official website on Wednesday.

Who will work with the team further will be announced later.

"On August 13, Dynamo FC failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the third year in a row.

The Belarusian mentor and ex-player of Dynamo Khatskevich headed the Kyiv club in June 2017. In 2018 and 2019, Dynamo FC, under the leadership of Khatskevich, won the Ukrainian Super Cup.

On June 6, Dynamo FC signed a new two-year contract with Khatskevich.

Dynamo FC President Ihor Surkis then said that in the new season, Dynamo faces the challenge of getting into the Champions League, fighting for the championship and the Ukrainian Cup.