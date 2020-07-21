Management of Dynamo FC (Kyiv) fires coaching staff led by Mykhailychenko at end of season

Dynamo Kyiv Football Club has expressed its sincere gratitude to head coach Oleksiy Mykhailychenko and his assistants Vadym Yevtushenko, Serhiy Fedorov and Mykhailo Mykhailov. Dynamo will begin preparations for the next season with a new coaching staff.

"Having received the team during the season, this coaching staff made every effort to fulfill the tasks set for the season. As a result, Dynamo won the Ukrainian Cup and took second place in the championship, which gives the right to compete for participation in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. At the same time, the club's management and the large army of Dynamo fans cannot satisfy with the current level of the team's play, the lack of progress sufficient to fight for the title of champion of Ukraine and a worthy performance in European club tournaments. For this, Dynamo's game must reach a new level of quality," said a message on the club's official website on Monday, July 20.

A new team leadership for the new season will be announced later.

In the championship of Ukraine, which ended over the weekend, Dynamo took second place and was on the verge of missing the Champions League qualification. The capital club lagged behind Shakhtar Donetsk, which became the champion for the fourth time, with 23 points.