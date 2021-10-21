Sport

09:53 21.10.2021

Dynamo loses Barcelona in Champions League

Dynamo loses Barcelona in Champions League

Dynamo Kyiv lost 0-1 to Barcelona (Spain) in the third match of the 2021-2022 Champions League group stage, dropping to last place in Group E with one point.

The only goal in the 36th minute was scored by Gerard Piqué, completing Jordi Alba's pass from the goalkeeper's line. Thus, the Catalans bypassed the Kyivans, rising to third place with three points.

In another match, the leaders play: Benfica in Lisbon hosts Bayern München.

In the fourth round on November 2, Dynamo will play with Barcelona in Kyiv, ​​and Benfica will go to Germany.

Tags: #champions_league #dynamo_kyiv
