Facts

14:02 07.08.2019

Berlin so far unable to name date of Normandy format summit - German govt official

1 min read
Berlin so far unable to name date of Normandy format summit - German govt official

German government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer has been unable to name the exact date of the Normandy format summit on Ukraine.

"You know how the Normandy format is important to us. The negotiations are ongoing. Yet I am unable to tell you about meeting plans as of yet," Demmer told the press in Berlin on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Wednesday for holding the soonest summit of the Normandy format comprising Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France.

Tags: #normandy_format #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:01 02.08.2019
German ambassador at meeting with Danyliuk expresses support for Ze!Team reforms

German ambassador at meeting with Danyliuk expresses support for Ze!Team reforms

12:25 23.07.2019
German CDU reps congratulate Zelensky, Servant of People on victory in Rada elections, assure further German support for Ukraine – envoy

German CDU reps congratulate Zelensky, Servant of People on victory in Rada elections, assure further German support for Ukraine – envoy

13:28 22.07.2019
Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

08:18 21.07.2019
Deputy FM Zerkal receives copies of credentials from new Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen

Deputy FM Zerkal receives copies of credentials from new Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen

10:20 18.07.2019
Berlin wants Russia to release Ukrainian sailors – German FM

Berlin wants Russia to release Ukrainian sailors – German FM

11:44 13.07.2019
Normandy format experts fail to drastically narrow gap between stances at meeting in Paris, dialogue to be continued - source

Normandy format experts fail to drastically narrow gap between stances at meeting in Paris, dialogue to be continued - source

14:13 29.06.2019
We must use all instruments to settle situation in Ukraine, including Normandy format

We must use all instruments to settle situation in Ukraine, including Normandy format

11:47 29.06.2019
Macron hoping for "Normandy-format" summit in July

Macron hoping for "Normandy-format" summit in July

11:01 19.06.2019
Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

17:03 18.06.2019
Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

Merkel notes return of Russian delegation to PACE possible only under certain conditions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

Zelensky, Putin agree on expediting return of detainees

Zelensky wants to hold phone talks with Macron, Merkel on Wed to agree date of Normandy Four meeting

Six Ukrainian servicemen killed, nine wounded since start of ceasefire in Donbas

Zelensky says he had phone talk with Putin on Wednesday morning regarding deaths of Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas

LATEST

Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Zelensky confirms ratification of FTA agreement with Israel

Zelensky orders to provide families of four servicemen killed on Aug 6 in Donbas with apartments

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

Zelensky, Putin agree on expediting return of detainees

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry marks Russia-Georgia war anniversary

Armed Forces continue observing ceasefire, ready to respond to unpredictable situation – General Staff

Zelensky wants to hold phone talks with Macron, Merkel on Wed to agree date of Normandy Four meeting

Six Ukrainian servicemen killed, nine wounded since start of ceasefire in Donbas

Zelensky says he had phone talk with Putin on Wednesday morning regarding deaths of Ukrainian servicemen in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD