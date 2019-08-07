Berlin so far unable to name date of Normandy format summit - German govt official

German government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer has been unable to name the exact date of the Normandy format summit on Ukraine.

"You know how the Normandy format is important to us. The negotiations are ongoing. Yet I am unable to tell you about meeting plans as of yet," Demmer told the press in Berlin on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Wednesday for holding the soonest summit of the Normandy format comprising Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France.