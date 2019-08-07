Facts

13:50 07.08.2019

Zelensky orders to provide families of four servicemen killed on Aug 6 in Donbas with apartments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered to provide families of four servicemen who were killed on August 6 in enemy shelling near Pavlopil (Donetsk region) with apartments.

"The head of state has ordered to provide the families of the killed servicemen with apartments," the press service of the president reported after a meeting with military leadership devoted to the situation in the east of Ukraine.

As reported, on August 6, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in shelling by Russia-led hybrid forces. Zelensky called on the leaders of the Normandy Four countries to immediately hold a meeting. In addition, on August 7, he held a telephone talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on this issue.

Tags: #zelensky #apartments #donbas
