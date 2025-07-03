Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:18 03.07.2025

Sales of apartments in new buildings in Q1 2025 recover by almost quarter from pre-war 2021 - LUN survey

2 min read

Sales of apartments in new buildings in the first quarter of 2025 recovered by 24% to the average quarterly indicator of pre-war 2021, according to the results of a survey of developers by the LUN portal.

According to LUN data, the dynamics of sales recovery in the first quarter of this year improved compared to the same period last year, when the indicator was 14% (in January-March 2023 - 13%).

In general, according to the results of 2024, sales in the primary housing market in Ukraine recovered by only 17%, which is 15% lower than in 2023, according to the results of a survey of developers.

As noted by LUN, the share of investment transactions for the purchase and sale of apartments in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk was 31% in the first quarter, in Kyiv - 29%, in Odesa - 13%.

As of June 2025, sales were opened in 1,510 residential complexes in the primary real estate market, of which 27% are located in Kyiv region (405 projects), 17% - in Lviv (255), 8% - in Odesa (118), 7% - in Ivano-Frankivsk (106), 6% - in Khmelnytsky (87).

In total, since the beginning of the year, as of the beginning of July, developers have opened sales in 104 residential complexes, which is consistent with the results of the first half of last year. Compared to last year, in Lviv region, the number of residential complexes where sales have started has increased by 28% (36 projects), in the capital region - by 22% (eight projects in Kyiv, 14 in the region), in Khmelnytsky region - by 16% (7). At the same time, in Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, the dynamics are negative: "minus" 36% and "minus" 40%, respectively - only nine residential complexes in each region opened sales in the first half of 2025.

According to LUN, sales are also open in 671 cottage towns in Ukraine, of which 54% are in Kyiv region (363), 13% in Lviv (90), 6% in Ivano-Frankivsk (41), 5% in Zakarpattia (33) and 3% in Dnipropetrovsk region (20).

