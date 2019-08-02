Facts

11:21 02.08.2019

Belarus-Russia integration is extremely complex, multi-stage task – Russian ambassador in Minsk

2 min read
Belarus-Russia integration is extremely complex, multi-stage task – Russian ambassador in Minsk

The ongoing integration processes in the Union State of Belarus and Russia are extremely complex and multiple-choice ones, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev told the press in Minsk on Thursday.

"The Union State Treaty should not be regarded as an applied document. This is a basic, political document, which has a strategic significance. Its significance has been proven," Mezentsev said.

"The fact that the presidents of the two states have reaffirmed its [the treaty's] scope, relevance, and unquestionable prospective is a colossal result of negotiations," he said.

"You and I should be realistic and should not see the roadmap [for deepening integration] as a directive; all of us should realize that. We should not make people wait for an abstract 'Monday'," Mezentsev said.

"Instead, we should speak about an extremely complex, multiple-choice, and multi-stage process. It cannot be easy. In particular, because management of national economies has its specifics. The economies differ in size, and different economic sectors dominate," he said.

"It is incredibly difficult to harmonize them, not even from the political angle but from the economic one," Mezentsev said.

"The task becomes very challenging whenever it is necessary to take interests of two separate, independent states with their own currencies and national plans into account. It is incredibly difficult," he said.

Tags: #russia #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:46 02.08.2019
Channel of Russia's illegal migration eliminated in Kharkiv region

Channel of Russia's illegal migration eliminated in Kharkiv region

11:09 02.08.2019
Ukraine's border with Russia should be impregnable for enemies, transparent for friends - State Border Service head

Ukraine's border with Russia should be impregnable for enemies, transparent for friends - State Border Service head

11:53 01.08.2019
Wildfires spread on over 3 mln hectares in Russia

Wildfires spread on over 3 mln hectares in Russia

11:45 01.08.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no Ukrainian army casualties reported

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 11 times, no Ukrainian army casualties reported

11:08 01.08.2019
Russia, Turkey to discuss establishing ro-ro ferry service

Russia, Turkey to discuss establishing ro-ro ferry service

16:40 30.07.2019
Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

Ukrainian court rules to arrest Russian tanker Neyma

12:10 30.07.2019
Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

10:14 30.07.2019
Ukraine's JFO HQ reports three enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in Donbas on July 29

Ukraine's JFO HQ reports three enemy attacks, one Ukrainian soldier wounded in IED blast in Donbas on July 29

16:37 29.07.2019
Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

15:32 29.07.2019
Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk calls on local officials to more actively deal with road-building, develop Ukraine's Carpathians

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms Bohdan's resignation letter, but he didn't sign it

Metro stations in Kyiv downtown resume operations in usual mode – Kyiv City Administration

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

LATEST

Court orders SBI to open case on Parliament Speaker Parubiy's possible meddling in election commission's work

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk calls on local officials to more actively deal with road-building, develop Ukraine's Carpathians

Ukrainian demining teams find more than 30 mines at Stanytsia Luhanska bridge

German ambassador at meeting with Danyliuk expresses support for Ze!Team reforms

Zelensky in Ivano-Frankivsk confirms Bohdan's resignation letter, but he didn't sign it

Metro stations in Kyiv downtown resume operations in usual mode – Kyiv City Administration

Ukrainian National Remembrance Institute appeals renaming Bandera, Shukhevych boulevards in Kyiv

Новые требования к производству и маркировке органической продукции вступили в силу

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Razumkov comments on Bohdan's resignation letter

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD