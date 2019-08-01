Facts

Police discover large cache of weapons in Luhansk region

Ukrainian law-enforcers have discovered a large cache of weapons, including anti-infantry and mortars, various casings for grenades and charges for them, and about 1,000 cartridges of various caliber and bomb-making parts.

"Police seized 16 improvised explosive devices for grenades, eight charges for PG-7 grenade, 16 120mm mortar mines, a MON-50 mine, three RKG-3 M grenade cases, an electronic fuse EDS, five UZRGM-2 fuses, 10 M5 fuses, four RGD-5 grenade cases, 39 "F-1" grenade cases; 66 VOG-17M shells, 110 packets of propellant charge, 14 packs of additional powder charges, 38 pyrotechnic mixture bundles, 11 RPG-22 hand-held anti-tank grenades and more than 1,000 cartridges of various calibers," the National Police of Ukraine said on Facebook on Wednesday.

