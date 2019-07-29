Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

A single ministry of humanitarian policy based on the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sports, and Information Policy may be created in the new Ukrainian government established after the parliamentary elections, deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"We believe there should be not just an information strategy, it should apply to the greater humanitarian sector. A strategy regarding an integrated ministry encompassing the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sports, and Information Policy is now in the works," Tymoshenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The information policy "cannot exist by itself," he said.

"This is mostly a humanitarian sector, which the information policy may tap into for a significant part of messages. We cannot build only the uppermost block. The humanitarian policy is the attitude toward people and people's attitude toward the authorities. We see this as our objective. And it needs to be conveyed as information. That's why we believe it is necessary to unify these ministries," Tymoshenko said.