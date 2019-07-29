Facts

18:54 29.07.2019

Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

1 min read
Integrated ministry of humanitarian policy may be formed in new Ukrainian govt - Zelensky's office

A single ministry of humanitarian policy based on the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sports, and Information Policy may be created in the new Ukrainian government established after the parliamentary elections, deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"We believe there should be not just an information strategy, it should apply to the greater humanitarian sector. A strategy regarding an integrated ministry encompassing the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sports, and Information Policy is now in the works," Tymoshenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The information policy "cannot exist by itself," he said.

"This is mostly a humanitarian sector, which the information policy may tap into for a significant part of messages. We cannot build only the uppermost block. The humanitarian policy is the attitude toward people and people's attitude toward the authorities. We see this as our objective. And it needs to be conveyed as information. That's why we believe it is necessary to unify these ministries," Tymoshenko said.

Tags: #ministry #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 29.07.2019
Most pressing issues in Ukrainian society should be discussed publicly, openly - Presidential Office deputy head

Most pressing issues in Ukrainian society should be discussed publicly, openly - Presidential Office deputy head

16:43 29.07.2019
Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

16:37 29.07.2019
Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

13:16 29.07.2019
Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

Almost 248,900 Ukrainians in H1 enter Russia on private visit, another 213,200 for work

12:32 29.07.2019
Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

11:19 29.07.2019
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

11:13 29.07.2019
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns violence against peaceful demonstrators in Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns violence against peaceful demonstrators in Moscow

14:55 27.07.2019
Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

Ukrainian serviceman wounded due to ceasefire violation by Russian mercenaries

13:43 27.07.2019
Volker doesn't exclude Trump's visit to Ukraine, but says preparation of such visits requires much time

Volker doesn't exclude Trump's visit to Ukraine, but says preparation of such visits requires much time

12:24 27.07.2019
Volker: We've heard nothing from Russia to indicate they're considering release of Ukrainian POW sailors

Volker: We've heard nothing from Russia to indicate they're considering release of Ukrainian POW sailors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry protests against Medvedev's visit to Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds' - Presidential Office deputy head

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Police Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Glukhoveria dismissed

Danyliuk stands for uniting Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry, Ministry of Social Policy, Health Ministry

UOC-MP Synod creates commission on prisoner exchange issues

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

Klitschko: Foreign partners are saying attempts 'from above' to appoint city officials violate European norms

Construction engineers to visit Stanytsia Luhanska on Monday to inspect scope of work on restoring the bridge

Future Ukrainian lawmakers from Servant of the People Party to take intensive training course

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD