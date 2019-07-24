Ukraine handed over 64 convicts kept in ORLO for punishment - Justice ministry

Sixty-four convicts who served their sentences in temporarily uncontrolled separate districts of Luhansk region (ORLO) were handed over to Ukraine on Wednesday, said Deputy Justice Minister Denys Chernyshov.

"Today, with the assistance of the Office of Ombudswoman of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights and personally Liudmyla Denisova, another 64 convicts, who were serving sentences in prisons in the territory of Luhansk region temporarily uncontrolled by Ukraine, were handed over Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook page.