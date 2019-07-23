Joint mission of Russian, Chinese strategic bombers in airspace of Asia-Pacific region not aimed against third countries – Russian Aerospace Forces

Russian and Chinese strategic bombers performed patrolling in the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday in implementation of the Russian Defense Ministry's international cooperation plan, Russian Aerospace Forces Long-Range Aviation Commander Lieut. Gen. Sergei Kobylash said.

"This mission was performed in line with the international military cooperation plan of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for 2019 and has not been aimed against any third countries," Kobylash told reporters on Tuesday.