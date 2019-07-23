Decisions of president-parliament-government 'triangle' will be taken jointly, publicly

Servant of the People Party leader Dmytro Razumkov has said decisions in the future Office of the President – Verkhovna Rada – Cabinet of Ministers "triangle" will be taken openly and publicly, and will be first discussed with representatives of civil society.

"I think it will be an open mechanism. It will be absolutely correct both from the point of view of state behavior, and from the point of view of honesty to the voters, and from the point of view of work efficiency. Because, as a rule, backroom talks don't have much to do with legal transparency," Razumkov said in an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Razumkov noted that decisions taken by the authorities will be worked out during joint work of the Office of the President, the Parliament and the government. "And there is still a fourth power (media), and there is civil society. There are many other components, including the expanding norms of direct democracy," he said.

"The main thing is that these decisions should be aimed at qualitative changes in the country," he said.