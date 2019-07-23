Over 20 representatives of construction and consumer markets get to Rada

More than 20 representatives of the construction and consumer markets, including Olena Shuliak, Vadym Strunevych, Hanna Lichman from the Servant of the People party, Vadym Stolar and Dmytro Isayenko from the Opposition Platform-For Life party, and also self-nominees Oleksandr Feldman and Leonid Klimov pass to the Verkhovna Rada.

The list of the Servant of the People party included the head of the construction sector, board member of the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) Olena Shuliak (under No. 13), head of Kyivproekt and Ukrinvestbud Development LLC Vadym Strunevych (No. 39). Ukrinvestbud Development jointly with Saga Development is implementing the project of the Einstein Concept House residential complex at 24a Zlatoustivska Street in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv.

The list of the party also includes the head of Biant development company (Kryvy Rih), the director of the enterprise for production of concrete Rastro LLC, Yuriy Kysil (No. 42).