09:18 23.07.2019

With 90.89% of ballots counted, Servant of People gets 43.10% of vote in Verkhovna Rada election

A tally of 90.89% of the ballots cast in Ukraine's July 21 parliamentary election shows that the Servant of the People party (43.10% of the vote), the Opposition Platform-For Life (12.94%), the European Solidarity party (8.18%), Batkivschyna (8.18%), and Holos (5.92%) are set to enter the Verkhovna Rada.

According to information published on the website of Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC), parties that are currently not passing the 5% election threshold are the Radical Party (3.98%), the Strength and Honor party (3.8%), the Opposition Bloc (3.08%), and the party Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy (2.33%).

The Sharij Party has received 2.25% of the vote, the Svoboda Party 2.19% of the vote, the Civil Position party 1.05%.

Parties that have received less than 1% of the vote are the Party of Greens of Ukraine (0.65% of the vote), Samopomich (0.63%), and the Agrarian Party of Ukraine (0.5%).

The other parties got less than 0.5% of the vote.

