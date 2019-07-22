Facts

18:10 22.07.2019

International observers concerned with practice of buying votes during Rada election - report

The practice of buying votes has caused the serious concern of a group of international observers at the early parliamentary elections in Ukraine.

"Vote-buying was widespread in these elections as evidenced by more than 125 criminal investigations," the International Election Observation Mission said in a statement of preliminary findings and conclusions presented in Kyiv on July 22.

So in the report, observers indicated that the practice of vote buying was widespread through charity works, distribution of free food or pharmacy packages, lottery tickets and awards, concerts, daily trips, meals, and cash.

Observers say the existing legislative base does not ensure the required transparency and accountability. "However, the implementation of the regulatory framework does not ensure transparency of campaign finances and continues to allow for influence of patronage networks and big donors on politics, and undue influence of campaign spending on the will of voters," the report said.

"Existing sanctions are neither proportionate nor dissuasive," it said.

