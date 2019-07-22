Servant of the People, European Solidarity and Holos leading in parliamentary elections abroad with 95.09% of protocols processed

According to the results of 95.09% of the protocols processed, the Servant of the People Party leads in the parliamentary elections at foreign polling stations with 29% of the vote, European Solidarity - 28.8%, and Holos -19.03%.

According to the information posted on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC), the Sharij Party gains 4.6% of the vote, Svoboda - 4.26%, The Opposition Platform - For Life - 3.78%, the Strength and Honor - 3.04%, Batkivschyna - 2.04%, Civil Position - 1.24%, Saakashvili's New Forces Movement - 1.09%.

The remaining parties scored less than one percent of the votes: The Opposition Bloc - 0.72%, the Samopomich Union Party - 0.65%, Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy - 0.64%, the Party of Greens of Ukraine - 0.3%, Syla Liudei (Power of People) - 0.27%, Radical Party - 0.15%, Social Justice and the Agrarian Party - 0.08% each, the Syla Prava Party ("The Power of Law") - 0.07%, the Patriot Party - 0.03%, Nezalezhnist ("Independence") - 0, 01%, and Fakel (Torch) - 0.00%.