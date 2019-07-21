Facts

23:42 21.07.2019

Kyiv Council Secretary Prokopiv and Servant of the People's representative lead in elections in district 211 in Kyiv - exit poll

Kyiv City Council Secretary Volodymyr Prokopiv of the European Solidarity is likely to win with a slight edge ahead of representative of the Servant of the People Party Oleksandr Yurchenko in the early elections of members of parliament in single-seat district No. 211 in Kyiv.

According to an exit poll conducted by the Drahomanov Center for Sociological Research, 26.4% of respondents voted for Prokopiv, 25.2% voted for Yurchenko.

Representative of Holos (Voice) Party Taras Kozak won 8.5% of the vote.

23:32 21.07.2019
