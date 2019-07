The Servant of the People party with 38.71% of the votes, the Batkivschyna party with 10.56%, European Solidarity with 9.14%, the Radical Party with 8.09%, Opposition Platform-For Life with 7.33%, the Holos party with 6.01% of the votes pass to the Verkhovna Rada according to the results of 0.5% of the protocols processed by the CEC.