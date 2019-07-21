Facts

Total 12 explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

A total of 12 explosive objects have been found near the Mayorske checkpoint on the contact line in Donetsk region, Head of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin has said.

“As of 17:00, during the inspection of the Mayorske checkpoint, pyrotechnics of the State Emergencies Service found 12 explosive objects: one 120-mm mortar, one 23-mm artillery shell, four 30-mm artillery shells, five hand grenades and a mortar mine fragment," Chechotkin wrote on his page in the Facebook social network.

According to him, the pyrotechnic units of the State Emergencies Service are further inspecting the territory adjacent to the checkpoint.

As reported, the Mayorske checkpoint suspended work on Sunday morning due to an anonymous bomb threat report. After the resumption of its operation, a 120-mm mortar mine was found and the checkpoint again suspended.

Tags: #service #mines #checkpoint #emergencies
