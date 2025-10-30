Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:16 30.10.2025

Customs Service: Explosion takes place at Ukrposhta customs post at Kyiv customs office, shipment intended for export from Ukraine

1 min read
Customs Service: Explosion takes place at Ukrposhta customs post at Kyiv customs office, shipment intended for export from Ukraine
Photo: https://t.me/UkraineCustoms

The State Customs Service of Ukraine has clarified information from JSC Ukrposhta regarding the explosion that resulted in casualties: it occurred at the Ukrposhta customs post of the Kyiv Customs Office during customs inspection of a postal item cleared for export from Ukraine.

"Today, on October 30, at the Ukrposhta customs post of the Kyiv Customs Office, during customs inspection of international postal items being cleared for export from Ukraine, an explosion occurred involving an unknown object, which was part of the parcel," the State Customs Service reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

It was also specified that two employees of the Kyiv customs office and three employees of JSC Ukrposhta were injured.

"Thanks to the State Customs Service's information system, we were able to quickly identify the sender and identify another mailing with a suspicious attachment. All mailings from this sender have been detected, and their customs clearance has been suspended," the message reads.

Parcel processing in this area has been temporarily suspended; operations will resume as soon as possible, taking into account the security situation. Import processing is proceeding as usual.

Emergency services have closed. Investigations are ongoing.

Tags: #customs #ukrposhta #service

MORE ABOUT

10:34 24.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

09:09 19.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

11:35 18.09.2025
Ukrposhta purchases 160 new cars with EBRD loan

Ukrposhta purchases 160 new cars with EBRD loan

20:13 16.09.2025
Ukrposhta CEO denies info about threat of default for company

Ukrposhta CEO denies info about threat of default for company

12:34 16.09.2025
Ukrposhta to be profitable in 2025-2028 according to baseline forecast – company

Ukrposhta to be profitable in 2025-2028 according to baseline forecast – company

11:26 16.09.2025
NBU proposes to consider option of surrendering license of nationalized PIN Bank instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta

NBU proposes to consider option of surrendering license of nationalized PIN Bank instead of transferring it to Ukrposhta

11:11 13.09.2025
Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

14:38 09.09.2025
Launching bank remains priority goal of Ukrposhta – CEO

Launching bank remains priority goal of Ukrposhta – CEO

14:53 26.08.2025
Ukrposhta reaches agreement with USA on 10% customs levy for mail, delivery rates to rise by $1.5–3

Ukrposhta reaches agreement with USA on 10% customs levy for mail, delivery rates to rise by $1.5–3

11:02 20.08.2025
Ukrposhta closes branch in Kostiantynivka – CEO

Ukrposhta closes branch in Kostiantynivka – CEO

HOT NEWS

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

At least three people killed in Sloviansk due to shelling

LATEST

President's Office head: Teenager leaves occupied territories to his father in controlled territory

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure exacerbate civilian suffering ahead of winter – UN Human Rights Mission in Ukraine

During transfer of aid to AFU, Poroshenko accuses Special Communications Service of leaving brigades without Mavic drones

Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

New invaders’casualties in Donetsk region: Two killed, nine wounded

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

MFA spokesperson urges journalists not to believe Putin's proposals on 'corridors' in war zone: I saw it with my own eyes in 2014 in Ilovaisk

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

Slovenia backs use of frozen Russian assets, but it’s important to consider all risks – FM

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

AD
AD