Customs Service: Explosion takes place at Ukrposhta customs post at Kyiv customs office, shipment intended for export from Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/UkraineCustoms

The State Customs Service of Ukraine has clarified information from JSC Ukrposhta regarding the explosion that resulted in casualties: it occurred at the Ukrposhta customs post of the Kyiv Customs Office during customs inspection of a postal item cleared for export from Ukraine.

"Today, on October 30, at the Ukrposhta customs post of the Kyiv Customs Office, during customs inspection of international postal items being cleared for export from Ukraine, an explosion occurred involving an unknown object, which was part of the parcel," the State Customs Service reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

It was also specified that two employees of the Kyiv customs office and three employees of JSC Ukrposhta were injured.

"Thanks to the State Customs Service's information system, we were able to quickly identify the sender and identify another mailing with a suspicious attachment. All mailings from this sender have been detected, and their customs clearance has been suspended," the message reads.

Parcel processing in this area has been temporarily suspended; operations will resume as soon as possible, taking into account the security situation. Import processing is proceeding as usual.

Emergency services have closed. Investigations are ongoing.