NATO experts familiarize themselves with communication between military, civilian population in JFO area

A delegation of NATO experts on strategic communications has paid a working visit to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone and was shown various aspects of strategic communications of the military and the local population.

"In coastal area of the Sea of Azov, a group of experts in the field of strategic communications from NATO countries studied the experience and new approaches that are being used by Ukraine's Armed Forces (UAF), local authorities and defense and security agencies in the JFO area," the press service of the JFO said on Saturday morning.

It said Ukraine's UAF has paid special attention on educational, cultural and humanitarian aspects of the strategic communications of JFO forces, including familiarizing local residents with the latest developments for providing humanitarian assistance and medical care, as well as advertising recreational and education programs available to children.