16:16 19.07.2019

Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

Hladkovsky promises to testify at NABU upon his return to Ukraine

President of the Bogdan corporation, ex-deputy secretary of the NSDC (Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council) Oleh Hladkovsky, who was summoned by NABU for July 19 to testify as a witness, has notified the anti-corruption body that he is outside Ukraine and will be ready to meet with detectives after returning to the country.

Hladkovsky informed the detectives of the anti-corruption body about the reasons for his non-appearance at NABU, the press-service of the Bogdan corporation reported on Friday.

"Immediately after returning to Ukraine, if necessary, Oleh Hladkovsky will report to the detective of the NABU," the message says.

