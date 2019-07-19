Facts

12:58 19.07.2019

NABU, SAPO raiding Bogdan Motors premises as part of probe into Defense Ministry embezzlement

National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detectives under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Friday conducted searches at joint-stock automobile company Bogdan Motors, including the 5th Element sports club in Kyiv.

"The investigative action is sanctioned and is being conducted during the probe of large scale embezzlement of state property by Defense Ministry officials and members of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces from 2015 to 2018. Investigators believe officials illegally included specialized automobile transportation in the state defense order and purchased it at inflated prices. The preliminary legal qualification is Part 5 of Article 191 of Ukraine's Criminal Code," NABU's press service said on Facebook on Friday.

The press service said NABU detectives have been investigating the case since April 2018.

"This is all the information we can give now, taking into account the need to keep details of the case confidential," the press service said.

The State Register of Legal Entities and Individuals shows the end beneficiaries of the 5th Element sports club (LLC Monitor sports and fitness complex, Kyiv) is ex-President Petro Poroshenko (55%), Member of Parliament Ihor Kononenko (35%) and former First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky (10%).

Tags: #defense_ministry #bogdan_motors #searches #nabu #sapo
