Chernyshov arrives at NABU after summons

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov arrived at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to understand the situation regarding possible procedural actions against him.

"There were many rumors about possible procedural actions against me, so I personally arrived at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to understand the situation. My position remains unchanged: everything must be resolved legally, and the truth must prevail. I respect the work of all our law enforcement agencies. I am open to cooperation," Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

As reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) on June 12 and 13 exposed a corruption case in the Ministry of Regional Development in the construction sector with the participation of top state officials. The following were reported on suspicion of abuse of office, receiving and providing illegal benefits on a particularly large scale: the former state secretary of the ministry, a current member of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, the former adviser to the minister, the former director of a state-owned enterprise, the developer (organizer of the scheme) and an official of a construction company.

After that, reports appeared in the media that the persons involved in the case were allegedly connected to Chernyshov, and law enforcement officers were allegedly preparing suspicion notice for the deputy prime minister. Unverified information was also spread that he intended to stay abroad, where his family members were already staying. On June 23, Chernyshov arrived from a business trip to Ukraine.