15:23 18.07.2019

Efforts to be made on disengagement of forces in three sectors on contact line – Bezsmertnyi

On July 17, an agreement was reached in Minsk to carry out work on the disengagement of forces in those three sections of the contact line in Donbas, for which an agreement was reached in autumn 2016, representative of Ukraine in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement in Donbas (TCG) Roman Bezsmertnyi has said.

"It was also agreed that in other places, the decision on which was made in the autumn of 2016, work will be carried out to organize the disengagement of forces to enable people to communicate," he said at a briefing on Thursday.

