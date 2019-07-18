Facts

Simplified procedures for issuing passports to residents of Luhansk, Donetsk regions of Ukraine internal affair of Russia – Kremlin

 The issuance of Russian passports to residents of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine is an internal affair of Russia, in the same way as the issuance of Ukrainian IDs is an internal affair of Ukraine, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's order to study the issuing of passports to ethnic Ukrainians who live in other states.

When asked whether Zelensky's initiative was a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to broaden the simplified procedures for issuing Russian passports to residents of Ukraine, Peskov said: "It's an internal affair of Ukraine, in the same way as it's an internal affair of Russia to make the decisions made by the [Russian] president when he signed the relevant decree."

Tags: #passports #donbas #peskov
10:21 18.07.2019
ICRC dispatches 91.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied Donbas – State Border Service

15:51 17.07.2019
Int'l inquiry into MH17 crash not objective - Peskov

15:36 17.07.2019
SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

11:58 12.07.2019
EU-Ukraine Summit denies speculation about reconciliation with occupation of Crimea, Donbas – Tochytsky

10:54 11.07.2019
Ukrainian deputy foreign minister, Pentagon delegation discuss disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska area

10:46 11.07.2019
Minister for occupied Donbas: No possibility to pay pensions in Russia-occupied areas

10:19 11.07.2019
ICRC sends 162 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Russia-occupied districts in Donbas

18:34 08.07.2019
EU possibly won't recognize Donbas residents' Russian passports

13:52 08.07.2019
Kremlin hails Russian-Ukrainian televised linkup initiative

11:54 08.07.2019
One KIA, three WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

