10:42 16.07.2019

Two Donetsk region residents surrender to Ukraine's Kramatorsk police

Two residents of Donetsk region who worked for illegal armed groups in eastern Ukraine have surrendered to police in the Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"Two local residents, born in 1975 and 1979, came to the Kramatorsk police station. The men said that they joined the ranks of so-called 'Donetsk People's Republic' ('DPR') in May 2014 because of propaganda. Both illegally manned a checkpoint in the Stankobud area of Kramatorsk. Their duties were to inspect vehicles and check the documents of drivers and passengers. They were paid small wages and free food for their work," the National Police said on their website on Monday evening.

After Ukrainian troops liberated the town, the men began to hide all evidence of their work for illegal armed groups.

"In respect to the participants in illegal armed groups, a pretrial investigation under Part 2 of Article 260 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (creating non-statutory paramilitary or armed groups) has been opened," the police said."If proved that the men did not commit any serious crimes while working for the illegal armed groups, they will not be held criminally liable."

Tags: #police #donetsk
