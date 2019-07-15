Facts

10:55 15.07.2019

Servant of the People ready to expose Danyliuk, Abromavičius to lustration – head of party's election campaign

2 min read
The Servant of the People Party says it is ready to expose members of its team, namely Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Danyliuk, newly appointed Chairman of state-run Concern Ukroboronprom's Supervisory Board Aviaras Abromavičius, Vadym Prystaiko, who is proposed for the foreign minister's position, to lustration if the lustration law is extended to officials who worked during Petro Poroshenko's presidency, head of the party's election campaign Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"Well, you can't make an omelet without breaking eggs. If we use the general principle, I think members of our team will accept it as a team-related story. They will have to abide by this general principle," he told Radio Liberty in an interview on Saturday, July 13.

He denies that this will not be a "humane" attitude towards members of the presidential team.

"We must first articulate that law. I'm sure that the President's Office is already busy with doing that. Then we'll have to read it, apprehend it. Possibly, there will be some amendments. It's clear that we'll pass it as quickly as possible and propose such transitional provisions so that it could start working as soon as possible," Korniyenko said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposes banning officials who worked for government agencies from February 23, 2014, to May 19, 2019, from holding senior positions.

Tags: #elections #servant_of_the_people
