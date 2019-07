Moldovan Premier Sandu to visit Ukraine on Thursday, to meet with Zelensky

Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu will visit Ukraine on Thursday, July 11, where she is to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A Zelensky-Sandu meeting with media representatives will begin in the Presidential Office on Bankova Street in Kyiv at 17:40 local time on July 11, Zelensky's website said.