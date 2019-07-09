SAPO agrees charges against minister, several governors – Kholodnytsky

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has agreed on charges against a minister and several heads of regional state administrations, SAPO chief Nazar Kholodnytsky has said.

Speaking on the Kyiv-based Pryamiy TV channel's "Echo of Ukraine" program, Kholodnytsky stated the following: "The work process continues. Detectives are working. For example, today we agreed on the notice of suspicion to one minister. Now the detectives' task is to serve the notice."

"The agreement process is also ongoing for a number of regional state administration heads and active judges. Work continues, and detectives are doing their work, and prosecutors are providing oversight. Where there exists consensus, where this is enough evidence, society will see results publicly. We will not hide them," he said.