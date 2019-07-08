Presidential Office wants to expand lustration for elected officials

The Presidential Office is preparing a bill to expand subjects of lustration, Representative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of parliament on Monday.

"One of the president's initiatives that we are working on now. Many people say that the president opposes lustration. We will introduce a bill on the expansion of subjects to lustration, including the president, MPs and all senior officials that exist in Ukraine," he said.