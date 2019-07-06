Facts

15:40 06.07.2019

Ukraine informs UN Security Council that law on Ukrainian language not within Security Council competence

1 min read
Ukraine informs UN Security Council that law on Ukrainian language not within Security Council competence

 Volodymyr Yelchenko, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, has sent a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council [Peru in July] stating that the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language does not threaten international security and is not within the competence of the Security Council.

"Mass media ask about Yelchenko's letter to the UN Security Council chairman in the context of a meeting on July 16. I will explain. As part of the diplomatic algorithm, on July 3 Ukraine officially informed the chairman of the UN Security Council (Peru) that the law on the Ukrainian language does not threaten international peace and security and has no relation to the competence of the Security Council. Our position is clear: the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language is exclusively an internal matter of Ukraine," spokesperson for the permanent representative Oleh Nikolenko said on Facebook.

According to him, in the letter, the Ukrainian side draws attention to a significant aggravation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which "should really worry the Security Council."

Tags: #language_policy #ukraine #security_council #un_security_council
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:25 06.07.2019
Discussion of deoligarchization at Ukraine-EU summit will show its importance for EU

Discussion of deoligarchization at Ukraine-EU summit will show its importance for EU

13:13 06.07.2019
European Solidarity initiates petition against Russia's return to PACE

European Solidarity initiates petition against Russia's return to PACE

12:50 06.07.2019
Poroshenko: Ukraine-EU summit can be starting point, create ambitious framework for development of relations for five years

Poroshenko: Ukraine-EU summit can be starting point, create ambitious framework for development of relations for five years

18:20 05.07.2019
Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

17:50 05.07.2019
Zelensky: Easing minds of residents of Russia-occupied Donbas needed, along with stable pension payments, comfortable checkpoint crossings

Zelensky: Easing minds of residents of Russia-occupied Donbas needed, along with stable pension payments, comfortable checkpoint crossings

16:49 05.07.2019
Ukraine's forex reserves 6.4% up in June 2019

Ukraine's forex reserves 6.4% up in June 2019

14:54 05.07.2019
Poland announces search for witnesses of "OUN-UPA genocide"

Poland announces search for witnesses of "OUN-UPA genocide"

10:45 05.07.2019
Ukrainian special services detain former anti-aircraft gunner from Snizhne, over which MH17 was downed

Ukrainian special services detain former anti-aircraft gunner from Snizhne, over which MH17 was downed

10:11 05.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

Zelensky appoints Anatoliy Dublyk, Oleksandr Karpenko SBU deputy chiefs

09:40 05.07.2019
Russia increasing number of troops at Ukrainian border

Russia increasing number of troops at Ukrainian border

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints Ihor Bondarenko head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Court rejects Party of Pensioners' lawsuit to cancel registration of Saakashvili as candidate for deputy

Juncker, Tusk, Mogherini, Hahn to represent EU at EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on Mon

Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

LATEST

Zelensky appoints Ihor Bondarenko head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Supreme Court reaffirms legality of CEC's refusal to register Onyschenko as candidate for parliamentary elections

Court rejects Party of Pensioners' lawsuit to cancel registration of Saakashvili as candidate for deputy

Six Ukrainian soldiers wounded as a result of 28 attacks on Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

Zelensky introduces new governor of Donetsk region

Ukrainian pole vault legend Bubka dismisses ex-Rio de Janeiro State governor's claim of being bribed in voting for 2016 Olympics host city

Govt appoints Nefyodov head of customs service

Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

Klimkin says hasn't talked with Zelensky after inauguration

Zelensky will personally introduce new head of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, appointed to replace Kuts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD