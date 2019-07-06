Ukraine informs UN Security Council that law on Ukrainian language not within Security Council competence

Volodymyr Yelchenko, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, has sent a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council [Peru in July] stating that the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language does not threaten international security and is not within the competence of the Security Council.

"Mass media ask about Yelchenko's letter to the UN Security Council chairman in the context of a meeting on July 16. I will explain. As part of the diplomatic algorithm, on July 3 Ukraine officially informed the chairman of the UN Security Council (Peru) that the law on the Ukrainian language does not threaten international peace and security and has no relation to the competence of the Security Council. Our position is clear: the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language is exclusively an internal matter of Ukraine," spokesperson for the permanent representative Oleh Nikolenko said on Facebook.

According to him, in the letter, the Ukrainian side draws attention to a significant aggravation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which "should really worry the Security Council."