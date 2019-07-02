Zelensky, Linkevicius agree that Lithuania to host next conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine

The next international conference on reforms in Ukraine will be held in Lithuania, Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, Linas Linkevicius, said following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Toronto (Canada).

"Meeting with President of Ukraine Zelensky ahead of UkrReformConf to reassure of Lithuania's pro-active assistance accelerating structural reforms in Ukraine. Crucially important to make reforms irreversible benefiting all Ukrainians. Agreed that next Conference will be hosted by Lithuania," Linkevicius wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. In the same tweet, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister published a joint photo with the president of Ukraine.

As reported, from July 1 to July 3, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky pays a working visit to Canada. According to the visit program, he will take part in the work of the international conference on support of reforms in Ukraine.